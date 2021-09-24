Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $32.70. 8,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 126,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

