Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $116,292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

