Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.91.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE:KEY opened at C$32.14 on Monday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.27.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.