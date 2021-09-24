Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $23.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

