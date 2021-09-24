Kirkland B. Andrews Acquires 7,875 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVRG stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,216,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

