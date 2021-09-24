KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 246.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $370.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.