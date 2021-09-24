Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $113.36 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00259915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00124164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00166389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000970 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,963,885 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

