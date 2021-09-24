Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.22% of Albemarle worth $42,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Albemarle stock opened at $229.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.92. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.