Korea Investment CORP Has $58.93 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,882 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $58,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $361.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

