Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5,045.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,279 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Snowflake worth $62,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $321.50 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion and a PE ratio of -105.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,041,565 shares of company stock worth $300,860,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.41.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

