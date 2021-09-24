Korea Investment CORP Sells 108,153 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,153 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $70,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,214,000 after buying an additional 137,211 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $296.74 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $176.49 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day moving average is $274.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

