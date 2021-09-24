Korea Investment CORP Sells 14,063 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.28% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $53,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

