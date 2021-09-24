Korea Investment CORP Sells 17,800 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $35,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.