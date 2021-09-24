Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,476 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in 3M were worth $50,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 24.6% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 69.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $181.53 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

