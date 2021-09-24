Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.29

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.29 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 356.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

