Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock opened at €87.45 ($102.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Krones has a one year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a one year high of €90.80 ($106.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.