Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

