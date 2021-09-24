Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.06.
About Kumba Iron Ore
