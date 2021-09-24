L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 10,282 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,769,000 after acquiring an additional 536,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

