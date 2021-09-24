L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ICLN stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

