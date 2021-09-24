L & S Advisors Inc Buys 154 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 127,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after buying an additional 29,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 81,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average is $223.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.