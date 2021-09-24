L & S Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

