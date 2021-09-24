L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $102,838,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $255.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.