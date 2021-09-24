L & S Advisors Inc Takes $2.60 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $462.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

