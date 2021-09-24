L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 75.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.