Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.16. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $314.02 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

