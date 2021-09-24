Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lowered by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $609.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $314.02 and a one year high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $607.87 and its 200-day moving average is $612.16. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

