Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce sales of $128.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $103.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $498.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,581 shares of company stock valued at $21,616,614. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LSCC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 1,063,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

