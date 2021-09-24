Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,836.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,409.85 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,792.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,499.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

