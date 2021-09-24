LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. 91,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $104.03 and a 52 week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 15.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 354,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.