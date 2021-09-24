Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of LEN opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

