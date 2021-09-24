Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.10% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth $981,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $4,905,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $7,023,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at $9,810,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Shares of NYSE IACC opened at $9.78 on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.