Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 44,105 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000.

TSIB opened at $9.80 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

