Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.