Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Shares in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,565,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTPA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

