Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 30,000 Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Yucaipa Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter worth $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

