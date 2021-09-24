Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 32,594 ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.10% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth about $7,023,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IACC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

