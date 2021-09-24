Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Corning by 30.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Corning by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Corning by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Corning by 163.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.79 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

