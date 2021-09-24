Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $247,000 in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth $104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 69.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

HTPA stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.