Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $349,000 in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,860,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,176,914 shares of company stock worth $27,186,900.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

