Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.09% of Yucaipa Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,273,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

YAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

