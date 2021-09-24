Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 34,989 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUS. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at $60,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

