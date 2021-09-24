Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 18.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 190.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,413,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

