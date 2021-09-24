Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Discovery by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

