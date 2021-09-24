Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.13.

