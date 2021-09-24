Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

