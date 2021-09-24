Levolution (LEVL) One Day Volume Tops $23,317.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $23,317.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00124049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,068,172 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

