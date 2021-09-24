Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts have commented on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

LXRX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 33,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,275. The company has a market cap of $736.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

