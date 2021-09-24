LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 7.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 11,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,147,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

