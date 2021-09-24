Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.40 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

