Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Life Storage by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

LSI stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. 2,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

